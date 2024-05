Smith is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Smith went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Saturday's 8-3 loss. He will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout as the Rockies send out southpaw Ty Blach. Ezequiel Duran will start at third base while Jonah Heim serves as the designated hitter.