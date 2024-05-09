Smith went 1-for-5 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the A's.

After going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in a 9-4 loss during the matinee, Smith got the start at shortstop in the nightcap and swiped his first bag of the year in a wild 12-11 victory. The 26-year-old infielder has been productive of late, slashing .297/.422/.541 over the last 12 games with a homer, five RBI and nine runs, but his 6:14 BB:K during that stretch -- not to mention his .373 BABIP on the season -- suggests regression is coming for his batting average. Until Josh Jung (wrist) is back in the lineup though, Smith should continue to see regular playing time.