Smith started at third base, batted cleanup and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.

Smith filled in as the cleanup hitter after Adolis Garcia was scratched with a forearm issue. He extended a hit streak to five games (7-for-20) but has cooled off overall in May (.630 OPS) after a strong April (.927). Despite the downturn, Smith still gets plenty of opportunities with Josh Jung (wrist) unavailable.