Smith went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Guardians.

Getting the start at third base and batting sixth didn't manage to put the ball in play on the night, striking out twice in addition to his free passes. Through 16 games for the Blue Jays since being picked up from the Rangers at the trade deadline, Smith has delivered a .250/.368/.531 slash line -- a remarkable turnaround from the .213/.299/.272 line he'd limped to in Texas this season. Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Smith's improvement can be largely attributed to tweaks with his swing suggested by his new hitting coaches that have upped his bat speed from 68.3 mph with the Rangers to 74.0 mph during Wednesday's game. "[It's about] knowing what I'm best at," Smith said Thursday about the adjustments. "Like how the way my body is moving when it's best, the type of load patterns and stuff like that. They've really helped out."