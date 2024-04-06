Smith started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Astros.

Smith was back at third base after filling in at shortstop Wednesday, when Corey Seager served as the designated hitter. When not giving Seager a break at short, the lefty-hitting Smith is expected to start at third base against right-handers while Josh Jung (wrist) is sidelined for the next six to eight weeks. Smith has hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-10 with a walk, two doubles, three RBI and three runs.