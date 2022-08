The Rangers announced Wednesday that Arihara has been moved to the bullpen, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Arihara had tentatively lined up to start Saturday in Boston, but the Rangers are instead expected to promote a pitcher from the minors to enter the rotation that day. The 30-year-old right-hander's move to the bullpen comes after he submitted a 5.40 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 15 innings across three starts.