Arihara elected free agency Sunday.
A standout pitcher in his home country of Japan, Arihara made the jump to affiliated ball ahead of the 2021 season, joining the Rangers on a two-year, $6.2 million deal. The soft-tossing right-hander wasn't able to translate his success overseas to MLB, however, as he compiled a 7.57 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 60.2 innings across two seasons with Texas. He was outrighted off the Rangers' 40-man roster in September and would have been in line for a standard minor-league salary for 2023 had he opted to remain in the organization, so the 30-year-old determined he was better off becoming a free agent. He's unlikely to command anything more than a minor-league deal if he sticks around in North America, so Arihara will most likely head back to Japan to continue his career.