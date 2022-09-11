Arihara (1-3) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing 11 runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out one over three-plus innings.

Interim manager Tony Beasley stuck with Arihara after a four-run first inning and five-run third inning before pulling the right-hander after three consecutive hits, including a two-run home run, to lead off the fourth frame. After the Rangers announced late August that Arihara was moving to the bullpen, Saturday's start was viewed as a one-time event, and the results confirm that.