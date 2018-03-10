Bush allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three over two innings in Friday's start against the Reds, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bush, a reliever who's getting an opportunity as a starter this spring, pitched like a reliever Friday. He threw only fastballs and curveballs during a lengthy first inning that burned 24 of his bullets. He was on a pitch count of around 45 pitches and was pulled after two innings and 43 pitches. Bush said his arm feels strong, but admits to some difficulty in the transition to being a starter. "Finding consistency and rhythm with my lower half isn't there. I tried to approach the first inning like I was relieving. I came out throwing as hard as I could. I need to tone it down a notch," he said. His overall body of work this spring -- four runs, four walks, six hits in 6.2 innings -- suggests he may return to the bullpen before long.