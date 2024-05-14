White allowed three runs on three hits and one walk over one inning in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Guardians.

White was part of a bullpen meltdown that allowed seven runs in the final two innings following starter Michael Lorenzen's seven shutout frames. This was the second appearance for White since being called up last week, and it hasn't been good for the 24-year-old right-hander. He's allowed more runs (six) than batters retired (three). Like last season, the Rangers are having bullpen troubles. The back end of David Robertson (2.61 ERA, 20.2 innings) and Kirby Yates (0.56 ERA, seven of seven in save situations) is strong, but in between the starters and the back end is a challenge.