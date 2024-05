The Rangers recalled White from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

White will offer the Rangers some length out of the bullpen for Wednesday's doubleheader in Oakland. If White ends up being needed for multiple innings in relief Wednesday, he could be swapped off the 26-man active roster for another fresh arm heading into the Rangers' weekend series in Colorado. White has made five starts for Round Rock this season, accruing a 5.70 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 23.2 innings.