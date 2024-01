Santana agreed to a $1.3 million deal with the Rangers on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Santana won't be getting a top-10 bonus in this year's international signing class, but based on his development over the past year or so, he has a case as the second-best prospect in the class behind San Diego shortstop Leo De Vries. A 6-foot-2 outfielder with a chance to develop into a true five-tool player, Santana has plus speed and a chance to stick in center field.