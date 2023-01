Moronta agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training where Moronta will look to earn a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. The right-hander appeared in 39 games with the Diamondbacks and Dodgers last season, producing a 4.30 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 37.2 innings.