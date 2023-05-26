site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Reyes Moronta: Designated for assignment
Moronta was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday.
This is the corresponding move for Sam Bachman, who has been selected to the major-league roster. Moronta allowed one run on four hits and three walks in 1.1 innings (two appearances) during his short stay in the Angels' bullpen.
