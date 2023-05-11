site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Reyes Moronta: Latches on with Halos
RotoWire Staff
Moronta signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
Moronta had been pitching in Mexico after opting out of his minor-league deal with the Rangers late in spring training. The 30-year-old will report to Triple-A Salt Lake and hope to earn a promotion.
