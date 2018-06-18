Rangers' Rougned Odor: Job not under immediate threat

Odor will likely keep his starting job once Elvis Andrus returns from his elbow injury, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Odor has hit an anemic .217/.292/.309 on the season, posting a 61 wRC+ which exactly matches the figure he recorded in 2017. The low batting average isn't partiuclarly surprising, but he has just one home run in 45 games after hitting 63 over the previous two seasons. Jurickson Profar has been far more effective while filling in for Andrus at shortstop, hitting a solid .243/.315/.456 on the season, but the Rangers owe Odor $43.5 million over the next four seasons, so he's likely to be afforded extra time to prove he can live up to his contract. Profar is likely to start at second occasionally, but Odor will remain the team's primary second baseman.