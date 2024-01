Odor signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Odor slashed .203/.299/.355 with four homers and 18 RBI across 157 plate appearances with the Padres last season before being released in late July. After failing to draw interest from other MLB clubs, the 29-year-old infielder will attempt to make a name for himself in Japan.