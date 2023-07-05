Odor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Though he's on the bench for the fourth time in five games, three of the lefty-hitting Odor's absences have come against southpaw pitchers. Odor still appears to have the edge on the final spot in San Diego's regular lineup versus right-handed pitching, even though he owns a modest .214/.307/.393 slash line (96 wRC+) in those matchups on the season.
