Rodriguez threw four scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Guardians.

Starter Jack Leiter was bounced after 1.2 innings, and Texas needed its 29th-ranked bullpen (5.14 ERA) to get through the day. And they got it from Jonathan Hernandez (2.1 scoreless innings) and Rodriguez, who faced the minimum over four innings -- he hit a batter but followed it with a double-play.