General manager Chris Young said Wednesday that Rodriguez will be included in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rodriguez, 26, has made 14 career appearances at the big-league level, pitching to a 7.36 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 14.2 innings. He'll likely be ticketed for lower-leverage work out of the Texas bullpen.
