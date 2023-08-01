Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Rodriguez surrendered nine runs in his past three outings and will now head down to the minors. Overall this year he has a 7.90 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 13.2 frames in the big leagues.
More News
-
Rangers' Yerry Rodriguez: Opening for Rangers on Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Yerry Rodriguez: Summoned to majors•
-
Rangers' Yerry Rodriguez: Sent back to Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Yerry Rodriguez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Yerry Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Yerry Rodriguez: Recalled by Rangers•