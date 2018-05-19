Hechavarria (hamstring) was feeling better Friday and will be re-evaluated Saturday, but a trip to the disabled list is still a possibility, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hechavarria left early in Thursday's game with a hamstring strain and was out of Friday's lineup. Tampa Bay has an off-day Monday, so if the Rays believe he can return for Tuesday's series opener, Hechavarria may be able to avoid a disabled list trip.