Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Disabled list trip still possible
Hechavarria (hamstring) was feeling better Friday and will be re-evaluated Saturday, but a trip to the disabled list is still a possibility, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria left early in Thursday's game with a hamstring strain and was out of Friday's lineup. Tampa Bay has an off-day Monday, so if the Rays believe he can return for Tuesday's series opener, Hechavarria may be able to avoid a disabled list trip.
