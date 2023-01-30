Hechavarria agreed Monday with the Braves on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Chris Harris of the Mississippi Braves reports.

Hechavarria returns to the Braves' organization after spending the previous two seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan. The 33-year-old infielder will attempt to win a bench spot with Atlanta with a strong showing in spring training, and the fact he can play all over the infield certainly won't hurt his chances.