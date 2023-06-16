Hechavarria signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday and will report to Triple-A Omaha.

Hechavarria lasted played in the majors in 2020. He most recently played for Long Island in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, slashing .297/.382/.538 with seven home runs, 34 RBI and 29 runs scored over 38 contests. He'll likely serve as organizational depth in the infield for the Royals.