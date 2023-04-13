Hechavarria signed a contract Tuesday with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
A veteran of parts of nine seasons in the majors, Hechavarria will head outside of affiliated ball as he looks to keep his career going. The 33-year-old infielder most recently joined Atlanta for spring training but was released from his minor-league contract March 22.
