Rays' Brandon Lowe: Continues hot hitting in win

Lowe went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Lowe is squaring up on the ball during May, as he now has 10 extra-base hits (five doubles, five homers) during the month. The 24-year-old has three round trippers over his lats seven games alone and is now slashing a solid .287/.337/.557 across 181 plate appearances this season.