Lowe (side) is starting at second base and batting second Saturday against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe's side tightness and a left-handed Rockies starter prevented him from starting Friday's contest, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter and made three plate appearances during the loss. Now, with right-hander Ryan Feltner on the mound for Colorado, the 29-year-old infielder will return to the lineup in search of his first hit since March 29.