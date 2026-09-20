Lowe went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Lowe hit what proved to be the game-winning two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning. It continued a strong run by the 32-year-old, who's hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games while going deep in four of his last five. For the year, he leads all second basemen with 33 long balls while slashing .262/.332/.494 with 93 RBI, 92 runs scored and two steals across 630 plate appearances.