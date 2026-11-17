Lowe rejected the Pirates' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Lowe was acquired via trade from the Rays last winter and went on to slash .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs, 96 RBI and a career-high plus-15 Outs Above Average at second base. The Pirates are interested in bringing Lowe back, but they will have stiff competition and Pittsburgh rarely wins a bidding war. If Lowe signs elsewhere for at least $50 million, the Pirates will receive a draft pick as compensation.