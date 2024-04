Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Rays on Friday, retroactive to April 9, with right oblique strain, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The grade of the strain has not yet been revealed, so it's unclear at this point how much time Lowe might miss. Curtis Mead has been filling for him at second base and should continue to do so most days. The Rays also recalled Niko Goodrum to take Lowe's spot on the roster, and he is an option at the keystone, as well.