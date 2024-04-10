Lowe will undergo an MRI on his right oblique and won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that it's "fair to say he will miss some time," so while Lowe hasn't yet been placed on the 10-day injured list, he seems likely to be deactivated prior to Friday's series opener versus the Giants. The MRI will determine the severity of the injury and should help provide the Rays with a rough timeline for how long Lowe might be sidelined. Lowe was out of the lineup for the Rays' past two games against left-handed pitching, but he'll be on the bench Wednesday against a right-hander (Jose Soriano) for the first time. Curtis Mead will draw a third straight start and will likely be headed for a full-time role at second base if Lowe does in fact land on the IL.