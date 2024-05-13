Lowe said following his rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Durham that he felt "something" in his right oblique, and he will visit a specialist Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe started at second base with Durham on Sunday, going 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the eighth inning and striking out three times. The 29-year-old has has been on the injured list since April 12 with a strained right oblique, and his visit with the specialist Tuesday will reveal whether he has re-aggravated the injury. Lowe is 3-for-10 with three walks, two home runs and seven RBI over four rehab appearances.