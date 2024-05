Lowe hit a triple, drove in three and scored a run in his only plate appearance Sunday against the Royals.

Lowe got a day off even with righty Michael Wacha on the mound, though Lowe managed to deliver the game-winning knock after pinch-hitting with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Despite the positive outcome Sunday, he is still only 3-for-18 with five strikeouts since returning from the injured list May 20.