Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against Atlanta.

Lowe collected two hits, including his fourth round-tripper of the season. It was the second time in three games and fourth time this month Lowe has collected two hits in a game. The veteran second basemen struggled initially after missing more than a month with an oblique injury, but has turned things up a bit since the calendar shifted to June, batting .267 with three homers, 11 RBI, seven runs and a steal over 45 at-bats through 12 games this month.