Lowe is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.

With left-hander Max Fried on the mound for the Yankees, Lowe will take a seat. Curtis Mead is getting the start at second base and batting eighth. Lowe is hitting .209/.248/.318 with four home runs, 15 RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:31 BB:K across 117 plate appearances to begin the season.