Lowe went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

After the Rays tied the game earlier in the ninth, Lowe launched a 3-2 splitter from Hector Neris into the right-field bleachers for a three-run homer, giving Tampa Bay a 5-2 victory. It's the third homer for Lowe this season and his second in six games -- he's gone 6-for-23 (.261) with 10 RBI in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old second-baseman is batting .205 with a .711 OPS, 18 RBI and 11 runs scored through 26 games this season.