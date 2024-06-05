Lowe went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a two-run double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win over Miami.

It was a big night for Lowe in his first start this year against a left-hander -- the second baseman tied the game 3-3 with a three-run homer off Jesus Luzardo in the fourth inning before adding two more RBI with a double in the fifth. The home run was the second of the season for Lowe, his first since March 29, after spending over a month on the IL with an oblique injury. He's now slashing .203/.320/.406 with 13 RBI and eight runs scored across 75 plate appearances on the campaign.