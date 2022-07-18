The Rays have selected Jones with the 65th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Jones is a power-hitting outfielder from Stanford, but his 24.6 K% this season is a pretty big red flag. All told, he hit .324/.451/.664 with 21 home runs and 16 steals in 65 games while finishing the year strong. His left-handed power is plus to all fields and he is also a plus runner, although that may not be the case in his mid-20s. A two-sport athlete who played safety at Stanford as a freshman before dropping football to focus on baseball, Jones is a strapping 6-foot, 197 pounds. He should be able to stick in center field, which will be important as he has a fringe-average arm. His power and physicality are alluring, but it would be an accomplishment if he developed a fringe-average hit tool.