Rays' Graeme Stinson: Taken by Tampa Bay

The Rays have selected Stinson with the No. 128 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Viewed as one of the top arms in the draft class heading into the spring, Stinson saw his stock tumble during his junior season at Duke. After routinely sporting a mid-90s fastball while working as a reliever in 2018, Stinson's velocity hovered around the mid-80s in March before he was shut down for good after making only five starts. Stinson's medical reports will undoubtedly be a major factor in determining his signing bonus, but if he receives a clean bill of health prior to starting his professional career and regains some velocity, he could represent an excellent value pick. The southpaw already boasts a workhorse frame (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) and a plus slider, which would undoubtedly play up even more if his fastball returns to form and his changeup continues to develop.