Hernandez was traded from the Rangers to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for Nate Lowe, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez was added to the Rangers' 60-man roster pool for the final few weeks of the 2020 season, but he still hasn't played above rookie ball. He'll now continue his development with the Rays. Although Hernandez is several years away from major-league consideration, he's displayed intriguing power in the lower levels of the minors, posting a 1.088 OPS with 11 home runs and 49 RBI in 2019.