The Rangers added Hernandez to their 60-man roster pool Sept. 9, Jamey Newberg of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hernandez becomes the sixth catcher added to Texas' roster pool, joining Jose Trevino (wrist), Jeff Mathis, Sam Huff, Tim Federowicz and Nick Ciuffo. Trevino, Mathis and Huff are already a part of the 40-man roster, and given their prior big-league experience, Federowicz and Ciuffo are much more likely than Hernandez to receive a promotion if the Rangers are in need of another backstop over the final two weeks of the season. The 20-year-old Hernandez hasn't played above the rookie-ball level, but he boasts intriguing power that could make him a fantasy asset a few years down the road if he's able to stick behind the plate.