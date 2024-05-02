Hernandez is slashing .288/.398/.621 with five home runs in 20 games for Double-A Montgomery.

Hernandez has an elite 38.1 percent hard-hit rate to go with an improved 24.1 percent strikeout rate -- he struck out 28 percent of the time in 118 games at Double-A last year. Since Hernandez is limited to left field and designated hitter, he needs to be very productive at the plate. It's a strong start to his age-24 campaign, but given Hernandez's age and the fact he is repeating the level, it would be nice to see how he stacks up against Triple-A pitching later this season.