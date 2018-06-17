Bauers went 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Saturday.

Bauers ripped the first three-bagger of his young career against reliever Chasen Shreve, already his fifth extra-base hit of the season. Bauers has more than held his own against big-league arms thus far, as Saturday's production represented his fourth multi-hit effort over 10 games.

