Bauers went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 15-5 loss to the Yankees.

Bauers look Marcus Stroman deep for a game-tying three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning, knotting the game up at 4-4. He also added a double and a single in the contest, securing his second straight multi-hit performance in a game he started. Bauers is now batting .214 with two home runs, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over 56 at-bats in 18 games this season.