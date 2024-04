Bauers is not in the Brewers' lineup Tuesday versus the Rays.

Southpaw Tyler Anderson will start on the mound Tuesday for Tampa Bay, which means lefty-hitting Bauers will begin the game on the bench. Rhys Hoskins will get the start at first base and Gary Sanchez will serve as the DH for Milwaukee. However, Bauer will have competition for playing time at first base going forward with the arrival of Tyler Black.