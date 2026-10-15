Bauers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

After working a 12-pitch walk to help chase Yoshinobu Yamamoto early in Game 2 on Monday, Bauers capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a two-run blast during the seventh inning Wednesday to erase a 2-1 deficit for Milwaukee. The first baseman's .261 average through seven playoff games this year doesn't jump off the page -- especially since Wednesday's homer was his first extra-base hit -- but he's also worked six walks and has delivered in key moments, especially in the NLCS.