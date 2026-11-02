The Brewers extended Bauers a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Bauers made himself a lot of money with his breakout showing in 2026. He slashed .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs during the regular season and later was named NLCS MVP during the Brewers' run to the World Series. This might be the 31-year-old's only chance at landing a multi-year contract, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Bauers opts to lock in a big raise by accepting the qualifying offer.