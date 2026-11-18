Bauers was named the National League Silver Slugger at utility Tuesday.

One of the most unlikely Silver Slugger winners in recent years, Bauers broke out in his age-30 season in 2026, putting up an .874 OPS with 26 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 94:156 BB:K during the regular season. He then won NLCS MVP honors on the Brewers' run to the World Series. Bauers has parlayed his big showing into a four-year, $58 million contract with the Red Sox, which was officially announced shortly before his Silver Slugger announcement.