Goss (shoulder) made his season debut Wednesday in Low-A Charleston's 3-1 loss to Columbia, pitching two innings and giving up a run on two hits and no walks while striking out two.

Goss was shut down for most of the 2021 season with a right shoulder impingement, though he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League over the final month of the campaign. The right-hander is expected to fill a starting role at Charleston this season, but expect his innings to be monitored carefully coming off the shoulder injury.