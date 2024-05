Siri will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Siri has now started in four of the Rays' last five games and may have taken back primary duties in center field from Jonny DeLuca. Though Siri brings good defense in center field, his hold on a regular gig may still be tenuous, as he's provided little production at the plate this season (.244 wOBA, 60 wRC+ in 120 plate appearances).